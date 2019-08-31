Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.40.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $10,737,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $167,611,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,666,863 shares of company stock valued at $178,511,173. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,450,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,362,000 after buying an additional 2,184,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,225,000 after buying an additional 1,817,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $23,585,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $19,252,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $8,523,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.