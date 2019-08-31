Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. 268,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,300. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $113.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

