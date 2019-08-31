Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up to $40.00

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.24, but opened at $40.00. Ciena shares last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 2,419,480 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.23 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. Ciena’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $84,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $426,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,789 shares of company stock worth $3,754,587 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Ciena by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 98.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ciena by 29.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

