Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,773,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,168.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,221,910.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,993.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,809. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,216. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

