Chronologic Hits Market Capitalization of $109,036.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Chronologic has a total market cap of $109,036.00 and $419.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00223434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.01335312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,190,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,265 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

