Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Up 7.4%

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.33, 140,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 129,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 245,306 shares of company stock worth $875,559. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

