Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $10.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.
Several research firms have commented on CDEV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim set a $7.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,565. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.
In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 764,828 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,724,000 after acquiring an additional 689,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
