Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $10.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research firms have commented on CDEV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim set a $7.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,565. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 764,828 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,724,000 after acquiring an additional 689,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

