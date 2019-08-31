Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 8.6% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.06, 172,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 78,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

