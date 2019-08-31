Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 8.6% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.06, 172,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 78,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.