Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $34.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

CLLS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price objective on Cellectis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 401,888 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,210,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 392,841 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 169,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 178,865 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CLLS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 43,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $506.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.72. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.47.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 813.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

