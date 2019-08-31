CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Receives $1.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.71.

CBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBL remained flat at $$0.91 during trading on Friday. 1,033,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,234. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

