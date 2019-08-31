Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cascades to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of CADNF remained flat at $$8.80 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Cascades has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

