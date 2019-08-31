Cappasity (CAPP) Price Tops $0.0021

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.13 million and $29,313.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.04969067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,449,149 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

