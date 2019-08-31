Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Capitala Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Capitala Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of CPTA stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

