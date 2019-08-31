Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 251.57 ($3.29).

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 204.80 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 280.60 ($3.67). The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is -0.05%.

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth acquired 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £17,877.42 ($23,360.02).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

