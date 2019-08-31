CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Stock Price Up 7.2%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.79, approximately 2,474,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,789,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

CTST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CannTrust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Paradigm Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $236.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter worth $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CannTrust in the first quarter worth $2,025,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CannTrust in the first quarter worth $1,182,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CannTrust in the first quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in CannTrust in the first quarter worth $449,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

