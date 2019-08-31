Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $74,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,524.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 320,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $1.091 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

