Bytom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.57 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. Bytom has a market cap of $80.05 million and $5.57 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, Neraex and EXX. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00674221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Neraex, Huobi, OKEx, RightBTC, CoinTiger, Kucoin, BigONE, OTCBTC, EXX, BitMart, CoinEgg, Bibox, FCoin, Cryptopia, CoinEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

