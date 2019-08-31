BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Down 7.2% This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003006 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $20.23 million and approximately $577.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.26 or 0.04933772 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,314 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.