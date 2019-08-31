BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $59,173.00 and $32.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00040048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.69 or 0.04930900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.