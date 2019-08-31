Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49-3.56 billion (+5-7%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown-Forman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Brown-Forman and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brown-Forman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.33.

BF.B opened at $58.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.27. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $59.28.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.14 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brown-Forman will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

