Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKS. TheStreet lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $33.33. 390,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,587. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.