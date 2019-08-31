Brokerages Set Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Price Target at $8.33

Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
QD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Qudian in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Shares of QD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Qudian has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.20.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Qudian by 609.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318,822 shares during the last quarter. TT International bought a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter worth $63,828,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Qudian by 1,111.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,974,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 278,115.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,898,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after buying an additional 5,896,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth $44,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.
Further Reading: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.