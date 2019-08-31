Brokerages Set Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Price Target at $8.33

Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

QD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Qudian in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of QD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Qudian has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.48 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 44.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qudian will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Qudian by 609.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318,822 shares during the last quarter. TT International bought a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter worth $63,828,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Qudian by 1,111.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,974,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 278,115.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,898,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after buying an additional 5,896,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth $44,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

