Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) PT at $53.00

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.73 per share, for a total transaction of $357,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory T. Kinder purchased 6,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $218,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,851.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,562 shares of company stock worth $1,407,363. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after acquiring an additional 428,192 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,575,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

