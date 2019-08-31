Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BHLB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. 134,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,106. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $310,091.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 976 shares of company stock valued at $29,984. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

