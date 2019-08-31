Brokerages Set Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on Akebia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,116. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $507.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 75.64%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 125.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,885,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 216.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 70,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.