Brokerages Set Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on Akebia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,116. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $507.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 125.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,885,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 216.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 70,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
