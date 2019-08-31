Brokerages Set $4.50 Target Price for Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX)

Shares of Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arotech an industry rank of 40 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arotech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ARTX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.37. 58,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. Arotech has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Arotech had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arotech will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Arotech during the second quarter worth approximately $863,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arotech during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arotech by 141.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arotech by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arotech during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

