Brokerages Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566,439. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

