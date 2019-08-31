Brokerages Anticipate Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sabre posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 1,024,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. Sabre has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In related news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 303.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

