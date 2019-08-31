Brokerages Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,668 shares of company stock worth $3,461,362. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.54. 1,688,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.