BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BORAL LTD NEW/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday.

BOALY stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. BORAL LTD NEW/S has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

