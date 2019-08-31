BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00036890 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $371,607.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002443 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00148139 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,634.18 or 1.00142291 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003083 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 959,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 958,430 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.