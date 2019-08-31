BLOCKv 1-Day Volume Tops $3,335.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bancor Network and Tidex. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $3,335.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00224162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.01345878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00091750 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021318 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

