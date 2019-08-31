Blocknet Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $2,420.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00014587 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000255 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 100.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,060,027 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

