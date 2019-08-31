Block Array Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,222.00 (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $136,871.00 and approximately $1,222.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block Array token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded 69.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.13 or 0.04943215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Block Array Profile

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

