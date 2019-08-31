Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.76. 2,199,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,663. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 100,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 577,319 shares of company stock worth $4,576,514. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. JMP Securities cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

