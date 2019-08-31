Bitcoinus Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $801.00 and approximately $2,777.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00021094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002469 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00150142 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,597.58 or 1.00677124 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003051 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036508 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

