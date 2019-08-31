Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $56,710.00 and $3,839.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00222702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.01346229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091587 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021360 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 20,609,671 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

