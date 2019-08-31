Bitcoin Red Achieves Market Capitalization of $76,453.00 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Bitcoin Red has a market cap of $76,453.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00220856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.01347607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091712 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

