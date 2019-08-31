bitCNY Price Down 1.2% This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. bitCNY has a market cap of $6.47 million and $149.90 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00229446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.01336497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00090345 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021709 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 46,499,700 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

