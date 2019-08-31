Bitblocks Market Cap Reaches $101,569.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $101,569.00 and approximately $2,353.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002443 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00148139 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,634.18 or 1.00142291 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003083 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00036890 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

