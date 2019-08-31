Bit-Z Token (BZ) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bit-Z Token token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002326 BTC on major exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a market capitalization of $29.94 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.83 or 0.04899673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000242 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BZ is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 684,307,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,839,996 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

Bit-Z Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bit-Z Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

