Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 54.33% and a negative net margin of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 57,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,474. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.