BidaskClub Lowers HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price target on shares of HMS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $31.86 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. HMS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Shares of HMSY opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. HMS has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.25 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Miller III sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $102,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $37,248.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,337.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,361 shares of company stock valued at $25,096,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 85,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HMS by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

