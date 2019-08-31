BidaskClub Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of CRUS opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,085,630.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $6,718,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock worth $8,651,159. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 189,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after acquiring an additional 714,210 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 121,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

