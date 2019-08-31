BidaskClub Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.13.
Shares of CRUS opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61.
In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,085,630.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $6,718,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock worth $8,651,159. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 189,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after acquiring an additional 714,210 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 121,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
