BidaskClub Downgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

SRCE opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

In other 1st Source news, Director John Afleck-Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.34 per share, for a total transaction of $88,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1,066.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 410.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

