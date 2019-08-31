BHEX Token Price Hits $0.0639 on Major Exchanges (BHT)

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One BHEX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, BHEX and Huobi Global. During the last week, BHEX Token has traded flat against the US dollar. BHEX Token has a total market capitalization of $38.04 million and $1.43 million worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00220873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.01345319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018557 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About BHEX Token

BHEX Token's total supply is 2,095,136,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,312,966 tokens. BHEX Token's official website is www.bhex.com . BHEX Token's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BHEX Token Token Trading

BHEX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and BHEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHEX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHEX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

