Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Trading Up 6.9%

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) shares were up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24, approximately 2,313,059 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,839,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

BTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $714.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 324,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,224,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 755,200 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $9,887,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 144.0% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 498,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 294,420 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

