Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAYRY. Bank of America raised Bayer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Bayer alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $18.61. 235,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. Bayer has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.