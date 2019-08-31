Barclays Analysts Give Innogy (ETR:IGY) a €37.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IGY. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.05 ($43.08).

IGY stock opened at €45.29 ($52.66) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.26. Innogy has a 52-week low of €37.18 ($43.23) and a 52-week high of €44.02 ($51.19). The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.23.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

