Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $45.04, 1,422,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,818,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CLSA set a $64.00 price target on shares of Baozun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.20 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 367.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 107,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 19.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 597,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 73.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 173,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 73,519 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

